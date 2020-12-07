State Superintendent Brumley responds to new CDC quarantine guidelines

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Department of Health is going along with the CDC and shortening quarantine periods.

State Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley is responding to those changes with a statement that is seen below:

The Louisiana Department of Health today adopted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) recently updated guidance that allows people who may have been exposed to COVID-19 to shorten their quarantine period from 14 days to 10 days, or as few as 7 days with a negative test. The following statement is from State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley.

“We support the decision of the Louisiana Department of Health to align guidance with the updated recommendations made by the CDC. It’s important that our schools are open and functioning properly.

The LDOE and our school leaders will continue to work alongside health officials to mitigate the spread of the virus. Thanks to the work of our educators, we have been able to avoid widespread closures. Our schools have not been found to be “super spreaders” of this virus and we’re thankful for this. We believe continued adherence to our mitigation efforts such as group sizes, face coverings, physical distancing, and hand washing are critically important. We must remain vigilant until this pandemic ends – especially now during the holiday season.

I also want to share my continued appreciation to the entire team at the Louisiana Department of Health for supporting the LDOE and our 1,700 schools through this global pandemic. I believe our work and our collaboration could be a model for the rest of the country.”

The Louisiana Department of Education is working with the Louisiana Department of Health and other medical professionals to update guidance that will be available online at louisianabelieves.com.