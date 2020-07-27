St. Martin Correctional Center reports first inmate case of COVID-19

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — St. Martin Parish Sheriff Becket Breaux reported that the parish’s Correctional Center had their reported case of inmate COVID-19.

According to a press release today, the inmate was diagnosed after being tested by medical personnel. Breaux said St. Martin Parish Correctional Center staff, along with the assistance of St. Martin Hospital, is diligently monitoring the situation and continues to follow all COVID-19 protocols.

“In an effort to lessen the exposure to other incarcerated individuals, we are currently in communication with other public agencies to explore all avenues necessary for expediting pending court cases,” said the sheriff.

Breaux said the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center has been diligently working since February to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by taking measures such as mandating masks and temperature checks for inmates and staff who enter the facility, frequent cleaning of both the Correctional Center and Sheriff’s Office, and having stringent protocols in place when booking in new inmates.