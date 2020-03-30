St. Landry Parish schools to end meals program Tuesday

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — The St. Landry Parish School System (SLPSS) announced it will be ending its grab-and-go meal distribution program after Tuesday’s (March 31) meals.

“The number of students we feed each day continues to rise as our resources continue to diminish,” stated SLPSS officials in a press release. “In the last two weeks, we have provided over 28,000 meals to the students of SLPSS. This is indicative of the needs of our students in St. Landry Parish.”

SLPSS is looking into other partnerships to provide the meals, such as Healthy School Food Collaborative, and Three O’Clock Project. The district has also applied for Meals-To-You, which has been adopted in Lafayette and St. Martin parishes for meals.

“The St. Landry Parish School System has applied for the “Meals-to-You” Program, a program derived from a collaboration between Baylor University and the U.S. Department of Agriculture,” stated the release. “If approved, free meals will be provided to our students for the duration of the COVID-19 school closure.”

The district said it would keep people informed via social media pages and its website.