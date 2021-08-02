St. Landry Parish officials respond to Louisiana’s 4th COVID surge

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY)- St. Landry Parish is reporting over 10,000 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Currently, the parish is seeing a 10.3% positivity rate.

Parish President Jessie Bellard says parish government employees are getting hit hard by COVID.

He says if it gets to the point to make tough decisions, he is ready to do so to protect his employees and residents of the parish.

“If it gets the point where the Governor declares a stay-at-home order, only vaccinated employees will work,” Bellard explains.

Superintendent Patrick Jenkins says schools are ready to start a new year, August 18th, with normal, in-person operations.

However, he says plans are in place should school systems need to make adjustments.

“We are working with the Department of Health and Education to have testing done in our schools,” adds Jenkins.

Opelousas General Health System is feeling the effects of Louisiana’s 4th COVID surge.

CEO Ken Conchran says they are treating around 15 COVID patients a day.

He says, currently, they have zero in-patient beds available.

He says over 30% of their patients are COVID positive, 40% are under the age of 50.

“It is currently forecasted, we will be in this surge through the 3rd week of November,” continues Cochran.

Region 4 Medical Director Dr. Tina Stefanski says region 4 of the state is facing a big shift.

She says in July the region saw around 40 people hospitalized with COVID.

Since the start of August that number has jumped to over 250 patients, with 31 patients on ventilators.

” If you are unvaccinated, you are more likely to become infected,” warns Stefanski.