Spike in COVID-19 cases brings back curfew, LCG building closures

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — With a sharp spike in COVID-19 cases gripping Acadiana, Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory issued a proclamation reinstating a curfew for minors and closing some government buildings.

Effective immediately, the 8 p.m. to 6 p.m. parish-wide curfew for minors that Lafayette residents saw in March, April and May will return until further notice. Minors who work will be considered on a case-by-case basis, according to an LCG press release.

Also, Lafayette City Hall, the Clifton Chenier Center and the Public Works Administration building are closed to the public until further notice. Government employees, however, will remain at work and all drive-up services will remain open. LCG employees will also be tested, especially for those who interact with the public.

Business compliance checks on face mask usage, social distancing and building occupancy will be increased by the Lafayette Fire and Police departments, as well. Loitering and gathering outside facilities or on public sidewalks in downtown Lafayette are prohibited.

“We need all of our citizens, especially our young people to be aware of the continued importance of testing, social distancing and preventative hygiene,” said Guillory. “As always, the solution to this public health emergency rests with us. Only our diligence and vigilance will bring about the result we all want. We will continue to follow federal guidelines, work closely with the governor’s office, our Acadiana leaders and Mayors from across the parish.”

To download and read the full proclamation, click below: