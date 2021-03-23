Some pharmacies aren’t seeing vaccine demand following eligibility expansion

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – New requirements for the COVID-19 vaccine are giving more people a chance to get the shot.

“I thought about my friends and my brothers and sisters and when I go back to place of worship,” said Lillie Lewis just minutes after receiving her COVID-19 vaccine.

“I’m ready to get back out and have a regular life,” said Delwin Royal, moments after getting his COVID-19 vaccine.

Those are just a couple of reasons why some people are getting a COVID-19 vaccine, but getting some to register is taking some time.

Royal explained, “At first, when I seen Obama get it, I didn’t want to believe it. People on TV basically, superstars, movie actors. I’m like, man they paying them, but once I seen people I actually knew got it, that’s when I said it’s time for me to get it.”

This week, 652 vaccine providers across the state will receive very limited doses of COVID vaccine.



Reminder: Beginning today, more essential workers are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. pic.twitter.com/eKDSd0fqiw — Louisiana Department of Health (@LADeptHealth) March 22, 2021

The state’s new vaccine expansion includes a long list of workers in several industries including bus drivers, grocery workers, and higher education, but with more people qualifying, some pharmacies are seeing a different response this time.

“Now, we’re still getting phone calls coming in, but it’s not nearly as much as it was before,” said Dr. Eric Peters, owner of Lagniappe Pharmacy.

Peters said they have an increased number of shots just waiting for arms this week. He explained it boils down to knowledge.

“People may not have realized the eligibility has increased and that they are now eligible, but if they look at the list, there’s a lot of things on that list that actually qualifies a majority of the people here,” said Dr. Peters.

As of today's update, more than 1,000,000 Louisianians have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccines. There is a long way to go still, but there is light at the end of the tunnel. #BringBackLouisiana pic.twitter.com/B61f64Pj2C — Louisiana Department of Health (@LADeptHealth) March 22, 2021

Louisiana just crossed the milestone of more than 1-million people getting at least one dose of the vaccine, inching us closer to herd immunity.

“Once they start saying you can’t travel or get on an airplane, that’s when people are gonna get it,” said Royal.

You can find the full list of vaccine sites here.