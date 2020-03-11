Some Acadiana small businesses are preparing for coronavirus set-backs

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) According to a survey by a global payments company used by small businesses around the world 52% of small business owners are making preparations to protect due to COVID-19.

One concern applies to supply and demand.

Beverly Carney owns Dee’s Shoes & More Boutique, 504 Guilbeau Road in Lafayette.

Carney says she prepared for the worst when possible tariffs on China threatened her ability to get products her customers wanted.

She adds her suppliers were having trouble.

“The cost of product was increasing daily for them. They weren’t able to continue to put prices on merchandise that we had to pay for because then it makes our prices have to double,” Carney explained.



The present quarantines in China and Italy are causing issues because employees can’t report to work.

Carney highlights some of the possible fallout.

“Delayed merchandise due to some of the warehouses closing. Brides who ordered dresses from companies that has to produce them. If they’re short handed on workers, they have to extend the wait time and they might miss the deadline,” Carney noted.



Carney says she learned lessons from the tariff issue. In fact, it’s a lesson that’s helping her during Coronavirus fallout.



“I found vendors that can bring in product that’s sitting in warehouses so I dont have to do special orders of for instance bridal gowns and prom dresses; that’s been made already. When I call my vendors they’re sitting at the warehouse and ready to be shipped. They are already in the United States. Those companies buying ahead made a big difference,” Carney noted.