Sleeves continue to roll up for the COVID-19 vaccine

(KLFY)- Nearly 1,500 people have received the Johnson and Johnson single-dose vaccine during mass events hosted by the Louisiana Department of Health.

Monday, they were set up at the SugArena in New Iberia.

750 people had appointments for the vaccination event.

Region four Medical Director Dr. Tina Stefanski is looking forward to opening these events to more people.

“As more and more people are vaccinated and more vaccines come in, they are able to expand eligibility,” says Stefanski.

It’s been four months since the first tier of eligible louisianans were able to receive the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, then came moderna, and a limited pool of people who could get it.

Dr. Stefanski explains, “Unfortuantely, we couldn’t just open up the vaccination because there wasn’t enough vaccine supply and a demand issue.”

The newest vaccine has changed the landscape, allowing for mass vaccination sites around Acadiana and the state.

“With the addition to the Johnson and Johnson vaccine and us recieving more supply, the Governor has to balance that,” Stefanksi adds.

She is optismic that, sooner rather than later, the list of people who can get the vaccine will grow.

She says what’s important now is to vaccinate those who are already eligible.

Stefanski continues, “We do expect to continue to see groups added. We will be excited to see what happens. We know there is a demand. We hope it will not be long before we see an expansion.”

A reminder that an appointment is needed at vaccination sites.

If you need assistance scheduling, call 337-362-0777 and someone will help you set it up.