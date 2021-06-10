“Shots for a Shot” campaign encourages residents to take COVID-19 vaccine

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — All month long, fully-vaccinated residents can receive a free alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverage from any bar or restaurant participating in the “Shots for a Shot” campaign, all to encourage residents to protect themselves and their neighbors against COVID-19.

Conner Landry says he still hasn’t taken the shot and he doesn’t plan on it.

“I don’t think I need to worry about it as much as I thought I did,” he said.

Landry says he feels the campaign will attract a younger crowd like college freshmen and sophomores. Although residents have a choice between alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, he feels this isn’t the best way of encouraging residents to take the shot.

“It’s a lot of just trying to push it more than what they should,” said Landry. “They should just let them get it if they want to get it. It’s on them and their body.”

The campaign began June 1 and will end July 31.

In order to receive your free beverage you must prove that you are fully vaccinated within seven days of being vaccinated. Residents can use the LA Wallet app or your state-issued vaccination card.