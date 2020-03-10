Senator Gerald Boudreaux says La. lawmakers plan to follow orders from health officials on COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) Louisiana has confirmed its first presumptive positive case of Coronavirus in Jefferson Parish.

On the first day of the regular legislative session, Governor John Bel Edwards said the state will work quickly to assess if there’s any public risk

Louisiana health officials say the resident is currently hospitalized in Orleans Parish.

There are also lawmakers who are trying to heed the precautionary call.

Louisiana Senator Fred Mills of St. Martin Parish says lawmakers are aware of the concerns as they relate to the Coronavirus. Mills says as lawmakers gather for the legislative session, the common sense approach will be used.

“We should be smart about it; you know wash your hands and keep your distance but for right now we’re monitoring the situation. If things worsen, we’ll take appropriate action,” Mills stated.

Louisiana representative Vincent St. Blanc of Franklin says he’s not worried.

“My wife has been a registered nurse now for 48 years. The governor made a great deal with his committee and stuff. I feel we are going to be alright. I’m not too worried about it,” St. Blanc said

Louisiana Senator Gerald Boudreaux of Lafayette says lawmakers plan to obey the word of health officials. Meanwhile, he says, the government has to continue to function and maintain some sense of normalcy.

“So while the preventative measures are welcomed and we all need to take heed to that, but we also have to continue to have our foot on the gas so we can get things done in a positive manner,” Boudreaux added.