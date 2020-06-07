Select COVID-19 testing sites closed through Friday due to National Guard storm support

(KLFY)- With a potential threat to Louisiana from Tropical Storm Cristobal, select community-based drive-thru testing sites and mobile testing sites will suspend services from Sunday, June 7 to Friday, June 12.

Dr. Tina Stefanski, Regional Director for the Louisiana Department of Health, says the affected testing sites are supported by the Louisiana Army National Guard and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

The Louisiana Army National Guard is shifting its operations to storm support.



“The decision was made to postpone testing by the National Guard in anticipation of them being needed at other activities throughout the state should we see severe weather or flooding,” Dr. Stefanski adds.



If you are experiencing severe symptoms for COVID-19, Dr. Stefanski asks residents to go to the nearest emergency room.

However, if you feel you have been exposed and need a test this week, call 211 for assistance.



Dr. Stefanski explains, “We still have lots of outpatient options. We will except all insurance, Medicaid, Medicare, sliding fee scale, or no cost for people who do not have insurance.”



As Louisiana begins its hurricane season, Dr. Stefanski reminds residents we are still in the middle of a pandemic.

She urges everyone to get a game plan for the next storm but continue to prepare for COVID-19.

“It’s much easier to protect ourselves against COVID-19 than natural disasters. It’s common sense; things we can all do,” Dr. Stefanski continues.



