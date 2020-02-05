Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Second college student in Mass. isolated after being evaluated for coronavirus

Coronavirus

by: Nancy Asiamah

Posted: / Updated:

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A second Smith College student is in isolation after being evaluated for potential exposure to the coronavirus Tuesday night. 

According to the college’s spokeswoman Stacey Schmeidel, all safety precautions issued by the state Department of Health are being taken after the student reported cold-like symptoms on Tuesday.    

At this time, the student is not considered a person under investigation (PUI) under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s clinical guidelines. The DPH does not recommend testing for coronavirus at this time, given that the student does not meet CDC criteria.

Stacey Schmeidel, Smith College spokeswoman

DPH has directed the student to an emergency room for evaluation due to her symptoms and travel history. On January 27, the student contacted the Health Department for guidance on whether she should self-quarantine after traveling through Hubei Providence, the site of the coronavirus outbreak in China.

Despite possible exposure to the virus, the student showed no symptoms and did not meet the criteria for isolation, according to the college. 

Medical staff will remain in contact with the student and DPH, and she will remain in isolation for several days in compliance with CDC guidelines. 

Schmeidel said this is unrelated to the first student who reported being possibly exposed to the coronavirus on February 2. That student, according to Schmeidel, “has left voluntary isolation after a medical exam because she has been symptom-free for 24 hours.” 

Schmeidel added that at this time, under CDC and DPH guidance, there is no identified risk to the Smith community.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 47F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
54°F Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 47F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
10 mph W
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 45F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
54°F Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 45F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
10 mph W
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 46F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
54°F Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 46F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
10 mph W
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. A few storms may be severe. Low 47F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
54°F Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. A few storms may be severe. Low 47F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
10 mph W
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
49°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
5 mph NW
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories