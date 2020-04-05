Scott Business Association to hold virtual Easter egg hunt with prizes

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — With COVID-19 ending gatherings for Louisiana residents during Easter, the Scott Business Association (SBA) has decided to host a virutal Easter egg hunt in the City of Scott April 12 at 1 p.m.

SBA President Caleb Lege said they are providing four Easter egg designs for children to decorate and place on their windows or doors. Beginning at 1 p.m., families can walk or drive by car or bike around neighborhoods to see how many eggs they can “collect.” There will be one official golden egg hidden somewhere in the community.

Chad and Kelly Sonnier with Chadmat Safety Systems are donating three gift cards to the first three children that take a selfie with the golden egg and post it on the Scott Business Association Facebook public page. The first three pictures with children will be contacted and mailed their gift card.

DOWNLOAD AND PRINT YOUR DESIGN BELOW:

Below are samples of the designs.