Schools in Acadiana start new year with over 200 confirmed COVID-19 cases; statewide over 2400

(KLFY) Less than a week into the opening of schools in Acadiana and around the state, the Louisiana Department of Health is keeping tabs on virus cases being reported by individual school districts.

For the week ending August 15, more than 2400 cases were reported from 528 K-12 public schools.

In Lafayette Parish, 67 cases were reported among students and 37 cases among faculty and staff members from 29 schools.

Evangeline Parish saw the second highest number of COVID cases in Acadiana during the first week back in the classroom.

With 10 schools reporting, 48 cases were identified among students and 6 from faculty and staff members.

Acadia and St. Martin Parishes also saw students numbers in the double digits as each reported 13 cases.

See the full report here

Students and faculty/staff members with confirmed cases must stay home and remain isolated until they meet the CDC’s end of isolation criteria, according to the school districts.

Parents are advised to communicate with the school administration and/or your child’s teacher(s) for further instructions and questions about assignments and grades.

COVID-19 testing schedule for sites operated by the Louisiana Army National Guard (LANG) for the week of August 17-22 are listed here.