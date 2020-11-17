Rising COVID-19 numbers cause St. Landry Parish officials to caution residents

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY)- An Acadiana parish is warning residents about the increase of COVID-19 numbers.

St. Landry Parish officials held a press conference announcing some strict warnings.

“COVID issues in our parish have increased,” Parish President Jessie Bellard explains.

“Numbers are going up significantly and putting an impact on our schools and how we educate students,” Superintendent Patrick Jenkins adds.

“Because of the spike we must continue mitigation for your families and the people we serve,” Opelousas Mayor Julius Alsandor continues.

“I want y’all to think about where we were months ago and where we are today,” Representative Dustin Miller adds.

St. Landry parish officials are warning residents about increasing COVID percent positivity rates, increasing case counts, increasing hospitalizations, and increasing COVID-19 related deaths.

Representative Miller says, “Our governor has not pulled guidelines. We are still in Phase 3. We wanted our economy back, we wanted our kids back in school playing sports, however there has been an uptick in cases.”

Superintendent Jenkins says if large gatherings and community spread continues it will affect how St. Landry Parish students receive an education.

“Those things are contributing to high case counts. Large number of students can be out at a time. It’s not multiple cases, it’s the quarantining afterwards,” Jenkins continues.

Officials stress the importance of maintaining and practicing all CDC guidelines going into and through the holiday season.