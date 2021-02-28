Random COVID-19 testing to begin Monday for UL Lafayette employees, student workers

(KLFY) Student workers on the UL Lafayette campus will be among the employees being randomly tested for COVID-19, starting Monday.

UL Senior Communications Representatives Eric Maron says the university communicated its intention campus wide to randomly screen employees.

“This is one step in a multi-part strategy UL Lafayette is taking to safeguard the health and well-being of the campus community and bring on-campus life back to a state of near normalcy as quickly as possible. In addition to testing, the University is expanding its on-campus vaccination efforts.”

Since the pandemic began, the total positive test case sits at 808.

Maron said the proactive measure will help inform decisions the University will reach in the coming weeks regarding plans for the upcoming summer and fall semester.