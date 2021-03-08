Over 9,000 victims remembered as Louisiana approaches one-year anniversary of first positive COVID case

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) Governor John Bel Edwards held a somber ceremony in Baton Rouge Monday, remembering the more than 9,000 Louisianians lost to COVID-19 in the past year.

Before the ceremony, the Governor and his cabinet planted white flags on the capitol lawn.

“Today, we planted 9,758 flags on the front lawn of the State Capitol, one for each Louisianan we have lost to COVID-19 since March 14 of last year. We continue to mourn our brothers and sisters and dedicate all of our efforts against this virus in honor of their memories,” Gov. Edwards said.

As the one-year anniversary of the first recorded case of COVID-19 in Louisiana approaches, Governor Edwards reminded Louisianans to not let their guard down when it comes to fighting COVID-19.

“Everyone needs to continue to wear their masks, social distance and stay home when they are sick. When you’re eligible, make sure you take any of the safe and effective vaccines that are available.” he said.

To date, Louisiana has 434K confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to the LDH.

In the United States, there are 29.1 million cases and 525K deaths.

Last week, President Joe Biden vowed that the United States would have enough vaccines for ‘every adult in America’ by the end of May.