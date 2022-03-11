LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Our Lady of Lourdes has updated its visitor policies and procedures for all visitors to all campuses as COVID cases are on the decline.

According to their website, the guidelines were updated on Thursday, March 10.

“As our ministry continues to respond to COVID-19, patient and team member safety remains our highest priority. To ensure safety tempered with empathy, we are adjusting our visitor policies and procedures. This practice is in place to improve the comfort and communication for patients, family, visitors, and staff,” the website reads.

All visitors must be at least 12 years old. Clergy are not considered as one of the patient visitors and may visit as requested.

SCREENING:

All visitors will be screened daily for symptoms, including:

Fever greater than or equal to 100.4°F, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, sore throat, congestion that differs from their typical seasonal allergies, body aches, fatigue, loss of smell/taste, diarrhea, active COVID infection or recent exposure. If a visitor says “YES” to any of the screening symptoms, they will not be allowed entry into the facility.

Once a visitor passes screening, they will receive an armband that must be worn throughout the facility.



MASKS:

With the well-being and protection of our team, patients, and community in mind and in accordance with national guidelines, we require all visitors to wear masks upon entering our facilities; also:

Wear a mask at all times while inside our facilities

Practice social distancing

Exception: Cafeteria while actively consuming food or drink.

This includes members of our team, even in non-clinical areas.

Read more in-depth about each campus’s specific guidelines here.