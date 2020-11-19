Our Lady of Lourdes tightens visitor restrictions in face of third surge of COVID-19

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — With COVID-19 infections spiking across Lafayette Parish and Acadiana, Our Lady of Lourdes hospital announced they are tightening visitor policies starting Friday, Nov. 20 at 5 a.m.

According to a press release from the hospital, each inpatient may have one visitor for the duration of the stay at a Lourdes facility. No overnight visitation is possible, and visiting hours remain 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Patients and visitors to all campuses – Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center, Heart Hospital, Women’s & Children’s Hospital and the ER in Scott – must enter through designated entry points to be screened before entering the facility. The screening process includes a temperature check and questions regarding symptoms, such as cough or shortness of breath. Masking is required.

“The support of family, friends and the community is important in the healing and recovery process,” said Gilbert Humbert, Chief Nursing Officer for Our Lady of Lourdes. “In these unprecedented times, social media, Skype, Zoom and other virtual options make it possible to continue providing that support in addition to helping limit the spread of COVID-19 by reducing in-person interactions.”