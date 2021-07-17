Our Lady of Lourdes host ‘Back to School COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic’

#InItToEndIt embodies Our Lady of Lourdes readiness to help end the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We had parents request kids to be vaccinated before school so we decided to do a special Saturday clinic,” nurse Cindy Bihm explains.

The clinic, hosted by staff from the Kids Specialty Center, vaccinated over 100 kids with their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

With each shot administered, Bihm says they are making sure kids are safe and protected as they head back to the classrooms.

Bihm continues, “We geared it towards kids to come out and get vaccinated.”

Ready to embark on his 8th grade year, Conner Payne says their was no question whether or not he would roll up his sleeves.

“I’m willing to get the COVID situation under control especially in our state. We have a problem,” adds Payne.

He says he simply thought of this family and friends who battled the deadly virus.

Payne says, “I felt like taking it because I don’t want to go through that.”

If you missed out on the clinic, there are still numerous opportunities to get vaccinated before the 1st day of school.

Bihm explains, “There is a clinic every Tuesday and Thursday. Call 470-4767 or visit our website to sign up.”

As Louisiana continues to battle a global pandemic and summer comes to an end, a message from 13-year-old Conner Payne.

“Go ahead, get the shot, don’t be scared about it. Get it over with,” continues Payne.