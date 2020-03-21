Our Lady of Lourdes hospitals transition to zero visitor policy

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Starting immediately, Our Lady of Lourdes and its associated hospitals have instituted a zero visitor policy except in very limited extenuating circumstances, until further notice.

There are exceptions to the no-visitation policy:

One support person for pediatric, NICU, PICU patients

Special circumstances as determined by the attending physician (end-of-life, special needs, critically ill patients)

Laboring Mothers

The policy includes Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center, Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s & Children’s Hospital, and Our Lady of Lourdes Heart Hospital.

Visitors who are allowed in the facility based on the exceptions above will be required to go through a screening process including a temperature check and answering symptom questions, including cough or shortness of breath.

“We’re keenly aware of how difficult this step of no visitors may be for our patients and families,” said Catherine O’Neal, MD, infectious disease specialist at Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, “These are unprecedented times. Like all healthcare organizations, we are protecting our community and especially the medical teams who must be available to care for you throughout this pandemic. Please keep our patients, healthcare workers and their loved ones in your thoughts and prayers.”

As alternatives to visiting, family members and friends are encouraged to use methods for staying connected to loved ones such as phone calls or video chats. Patients and families can work with their care team to arrange these methods.

Also beginning Friday, team members and physicians on the Our Lady of Lourdes campuses are screened with a temperature check and screening questions prior to entering the facilities.

For more information on these updated visitor guidelines, community donations and resources on COVID-19, visit www.LourdesRMC.com.