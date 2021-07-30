Our Lady of Lourdes feels effects of Louisiana’s 4th COVID surge as Delta variant runs rampant

(KLFY)- Dr. Henry Kaufman with Our Lady of Lourdes says they have 70 COVID patients.

He says that makes up 40% of their population.

He says 97% are unvaccinated.

“We’re seeing an increase in enhanced severity of illness,” Kaufman explains.

Hospitals are reeling from the effects of Louisiana’s fourth COVID surge.

He says last week they made the decision to slow down operations to one patient in bed per surgeon per week.

Friday, new restrictions were announced.

Dr. Kaufman continues, “We put a moratorium on all elective procedures across our main campus that require an inpatient bed.”

He says inside the hospital walls they are fighting the pandemic of the unvaccinated.

“Just hearing us talk about restricting procedures should be a red line crossed. It is a statement that says to the community, we are no longer in normal operations,” Kaufman adds.

Dr. Kaufman shares the insensitive care unit is at capacity.

“The ICU is full of 30, 40, 50 year olds on ventilators and they represent the vast majority,” Kaufman explains.

He says they are having to move patients to non-traditional areas of the hospitals.

He says it’s time to stop this surge.

He says Acadiana needs to get vaccinated.

Dr. Kaufman says, “Right now, in our community, my hospital and hospitals across Acadiana are taxed beyond normal capacity.”