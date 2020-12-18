Opelousas Pulmonologist the first to receive COVID-19 vaccine on hospital staff

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) Pulmonary critical care physician Dr. Amer Raza was the first in line as Opelousas General began their rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“It was honor to start the beginning of the end of this pandemic,” Dr. Raza said.

Ready to put an end to the pandemic and with a smile on his face, Dr. Raza was first to roll up his sleeves.

Following his lead were 200 other physicians and staff members at OGHS who received the approved Pfizer vaccine.

“Being a critical care physician, I have taken care of so many COVID-19 patients along with colleagues. I wanted to lead by example,” adds Raza.

Not at all skeptical to get the shot, he says he put his trust into the medicine and science.

“The COVID-19 vaccine has been studied and along with colleagues, we feel its safety and efficiency.”

He says he understands some public hesitation but addresses the common side effects head on.

“The most common is the soreness around the injection site, that is with any vaccine or shot. There is a lot of talk about allergic reactions. Ingredients can lead to some reactions, personnel are making sure people are safe,” says Raza.

With more vaccine approvals on the horizon, Dr. Raza says he can see the light at the end of the pandemic tunnel.

“Now with Moderna approval, we can hopefully have more doses, fingers crossed,” Raza.