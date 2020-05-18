Opelousas City Court to reopen to public Monday, June 1

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — The Opelousas City Court will re-open to the public on Monday, June 1, 2020 at 8:30 a.m., according to a press release from the court.

Persons needing to file civil pleadings may do so by drop box available beginning Monday, May 18. According to Judicial Administrator LaVonya Malveaux all of the court’s staff have continued in a telework capacity from their homes since March 24 with the exception of the Civil Section who daily reported to the court’s offices to process filings.

Juvenile proceedings have been handled remotely via teleconference and/or videoconferencing capabilities.

“Despite Governor John Bel Edwards’ lifting of the stay home order and movement of the state of Louisiana into Phase One re-opening effective May 15th, we are needing the additional days to prepare the court’s physical construct for social distancing requirements resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic”, said Malveaux.

Payment of fines, court costs, and fees can continue either by phone at (337) 948-2570; by mail at Opelousas City Court, P.O. Box 1999, Opelousas, LA 70571; or, online at www. opelousascitycourt.com.