Only 30% of Louisianans are fully vaccinated, Governor Edwards says “we have to do better”

(KLFY)- Medical professionals from across the state are supporting three, widely available COVID vaccines.

Dr. Britni Hebert from right here in Acadiana is urging residents to roll up their sleeves up to protect themselves and their families from COVID-19.

“There is a sense of urgency to get information to people and get them vaccinated,” Hebert continues.

35.4% of the the state’s eligible population has initiated their vaccine series.

Nearly 1.4 million people – one out of every three eligible Louisianans – are fully vaccinated.

Governor John Bel Edwards expresses in a weekly press conference, “That’s not where we we want to be. We have to do better.”

Last week, following FDA authorization and CDC recommendations, the state made Louisianans 12 to 15 years old eligible for the two dose Pfizer vaccine.

“There is a long term side effect in children after COVID,” adds Hebert.

Already nearly 6,000 newly eligible 12 to 15 year-olds have started the vaccination process.

Hebert explains, “We still have a long way to go to get everyone safe and healthy.”

Overall Louisiana’s numbers read, nearly 470,000 total cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic, over 10,000 people have died.

Governor Edwards says, “I’m awaiting the day I can report zero deaths. As more and more people get vaccinated, that day will come.”