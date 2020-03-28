One Acadiana to host webinars for businesses affected by COVID-19

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Two upcoming webinars could help local business owners navigate their way through the state’s response to COVID-19.

One Acadiana and regional business resource partners – including LEDA, Opportunity Machine, Downtown Development Authority, Louisiana Small Business Center at UL Lafayette, Acadiana Workforce Solutions, Acadiana Planning Commission, United Way of Acadiana, and other local chambers and economic development offices — are continuing a series of webinars to help businesses navigate the COVID-19 crisis.

Webinar 1: Managing Your Workforce in Response to COVID-19 – Employment Law Implications

Tuesday, March 31 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

A presentation on the employment law implications of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act and other COVID-19 related federal legislation. Hosted by 1A and NeunerPate.

Register: ManageWorkforce.Eventbrite.com

Webinar 2: COVID-19 Assistance for Self-Employed Individuals and Others

Tuesday, March 31 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

A presentation on federal assistance available to sole proprietors, individual contractors, and other self-employed individuals as a result of COVID-19. Hosted by 1A and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Office of Disaster Assistance.

Register: Covid19Assistance.Eventbrite.com

Registration for both sessions is limited. A recording of the webinars and presentation materials will be available the following day at OneAcadiana.org/COVID-19-Resources.