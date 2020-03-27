Officials: 3 COVID-19-related deaths in St. Martin Parish, 2 deaths in Lafayette, 1 cases each Acadia, Lafayette, Vermilion and St. Landry

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Tuesday March 30, 2020- A second corinavirus-related death in Lafayette was confirmed by officials on Tuesday.

One death related to COVID-19 has been confirmed in St. Landry Parish on March 31.

UPDATE: Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory said one death has been confirmed in the 44 COVID-19 cases in the parish. On Saturday March 28, 2020, an additional death in Vermilion Parish was reported.

ORIGINAL: St. Martin Parish officials announced Friday that three people have died from COVID-19. The state Department of Health confirmed one death in Acadia Parish.

St. Martin Parish President Chester Cedars confirmed the three deadly cases Friday morning.

“This morning, we have learned that St. Martin Parish has 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The sobering news about that is the Louisiana Department of Health has confirmed that three of those cases has resulted in death,” Cedars said during a press conference.

One of the St. Martin Parish victims is a 41-year-old Breaux Bridge man. The other victims were 70 and 89 years old.

In Acadia Parish, seven cases have been confirmed positive for COVID-19. An 89-year-old man with underlying conditions died as a result of the virus, officials said.

During a Friday morning press, Cedars reiterated Gov. John Bel Edwards’ stay-at-home order as a dire measure to curb the spread of the virus.

“The whole intent of this executive order the governor has issued is really very clear. If you are in doubt, stay at home,” Cedars said.

This is a medical crisis that must be taken seriously, the parish president said. He directed this statement to those who, he said, are choosing to write the virus off as an issue that will not affect them.

“Every health official in the country, every health official in this state doesn’t take that approach. So, who the hell are we to challenge that?” Cedars said.