Ochsner Lafayette General to hold vaccine clinic in Youngsville March 5

Coronavirus

by: Scott Lewis

Posted: / Updated:

An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson on November 17, 2020. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Ochsner Lafayette General will hold a COVID-19 vaccination event at the Youngsville Sports Complex on Savoy Rd. on Friday, March 5.

The event will be held from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will feature the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen single-dose vaccine by appointment only. No walk-ups will be accepted.

To schedule an appointment, go to ochsnerlg.org/mycovidvaccine.

Currently, the vaccine is available free of charge only to those who qualify under the Louisiana Department of Health’s guidelines. To see if you qualify, visit ochsnerlg.org/vaccine.

Vaccination available only for those in the current eligibility group:

  • Persons 65 years of age or older
  • Dialysis patients
  • Persons 55-64 years with at least one of the following conditions: Cancer, Chronic kidney disease, COPD, Down Syndrome, Heart Conditions, Immunocompromised from solid organ transplant, Obesity, Severe Obesity, Sickle Cell Disease, Smoking, Type 2 Diabetes
  • All pregnant persons regardless of age
  • Teachers and Support staff working onsite at K-12 schools or daycares
  • Frontline Healthcare Workers
  • Recipients of Home and Community Based Waiver Services
  • Professional Home Care Workers
  • Law Enforcement and other First Responders
  • Election workers assigned to work March/April election.

For more information, visit covidvaccine.la.gov or call 211.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar