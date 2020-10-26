Ochsner Lafayette General to do COVID-19 testing in Mamou, Lafayette this week

Medical personnel prepare to administer a COVID-19 swab at a drive-through testing site in Lawrence, N.Y., Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. U.S. health officials are redefining what it means to have close contact with someone with COVID-19. On Wednesday, the CDC changed it to a total of 15 minutes or more, so briefer but repeated contacts that add up to 15 minutes now count. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Ochsner Lafayette General will be hosting two COVID-19 testing clinics this week — one in Mamou, and the other in Lafayette.

Testing is available to anyone, even those who may be asymptomatic. Members of the community should bring a valid ID and insurance card, if applicable. There are no out-of-pocket costs for those seeking a test and no one will be turned away based on their insurance status.

Testing will be conducted in a drive-thru setting and everyone should remain in the vehicle at all times. There should be no more than four people per vehicle. Testers will also accommodate anyone who walks up, bikes up, or is dropped off by public transportation.

Community members will receive their test results within 3 – 5 days via the MyHealth patient portal. Those with a positive result will also be contacted by phone.

For the safety of healthcare workers, testing could be canceled due to weather conditions.