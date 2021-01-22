Ochsner Lafayette General to cancel vaccine appointments due to critical shortage

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A critical shortage in COVID-19 vaccine supplies is leading to the cancellation of vaccine appointments in the Ochsner Lafayette General system, according to a press release.

Those with appointments for their first dose of the vaccine will start to receive notifications from Ochsner via email, phone and text of the cancellations. Patients will be put on a waiting list until more supplies of the vaccine become available. Those who have already received their first dose will still receive their second dose as scheduled, according to Ochsner Director of Public Relations Katie Fauquier.

The full statement from the hospital system is below: