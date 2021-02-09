Ochsner Lafayette General begins scheduling new first-dose vaccine appointments

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — With an expanded group of people now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, Ochsner Lafayette General (OLG) announced today they are scheduling new appointments on a first-come, first-served basis.

Starting Monday, Feb. 8, the state expanded eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine to persons age 65 or older, law enforcement, first responders, and state and local essential emergency personnel. As such, the hospital said they have reached out to those who they moved to a priority wait list. Those persons were previously scheduled to receive the vaccine before shortages forced the creation of the wait list.

OLG Director of Communications Patricia Thompson said in a press release that an appointment is required to receive a vaccination. Those without appointments will be turned away.

Those interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine can visit OchsnerLG.org/vaccine for more information about the vaccine and to schedule a vaccination appointment. As vaccine supply changes from week to week, OLG encourages all community members to continue to check OchsnerLG.org/vaccine for the latest information. Additionally, those who are eligible for a vaccine can find a full list of providers at covidvaccine.la.gov.