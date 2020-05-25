“No covid concerns” Social media video shows Lake of the Ozarks packed for Memorial Day weekend

Vacationers packed Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks over Memorial Day weekend, ignoring guidance to maintain 6 feet of social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

Scott Pasmore, an anchor at CBS Arizona affiliate KTVK-TV, posted footage of festivities showing people flooding a pool without mask.

Pasmore captioned the video, “No covid concerns at the lake of the ozarks.”

Additional videos from Snapchat Map shows similar scenes playing out at bars and recreation areas around Lake of the Ozarks. Many places appeared crowded and showed patrons without masks or at least 6 feet apart.

Missouri’s stay at home order expired earlier this month, though state health director Dr. Randall Williams ordered statewide social distancing until at least the end of May.

CBS News has reached out to the Missouri Department of Health and Human Services for comment