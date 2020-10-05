No cost Covid-19 testing sites for week of October 5

Vials with samples taken for the new coronavirus are counted before they are prepared for RNA testing at the molecular pathology lab at Tulane University School of Medicine in New Orleans, Thursday, April 2, 2020. The test is identical to the PCR test being used by the Centers for Disease Control to ease the testing crisis and stop the spread of COVID-19, which has hit the New Orleans area especially hard. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Here’s the list of no cost Covid-19 testing sites for the week of October 5th.

DATEPARISHLOCATIONADDRESS
10/5/20St MartinSt Martinville Health Unit303 W. Port St, St Martinville
10/5/20St LandryEunice Health Unit131 City Ave, Eunice
10/6/20St MartinParc Hardy1290 Rees St, Breaux Bridge
10/6/20VermilionVermilion Parish Health Unit2501 Charity St, Abbeville
10/7/20AcadiaAcadia Parish Health Unit1029 Capitol Ave, Crowley
10/8/20IberiaIberia Parish Health Unit715B Weldon St, New Iberia
10/8/20VermilionThe Old Abbeville Health Unit401 S St Charles St, Abbeville
10/9/20LafayetteLafayette Parish Health Unit220 W Willow St, Lafayette

Testing is from 8:00am to 3:00pm

  • Pre-register at www.DoINeedaCOVID19Test.com (onsite registration is available.  You must provide a phone number and email address)
  • Wear a Mask
  • Anyone 5 years of age and older can be tested
  • It is a self-administered nasal swab test
  • Results will be available online within 3-5 days
  • Testing may be cancelled due to weather conditions

