No cost Covid-19 testing sites for week of October 5

Vials with samples taken for the new coronavirus are counted before they are prepared for RNA testing at the molecular pathology lab at Tulane University School of Medicine in New Orleans, Thursday, April 2, 2020. The test is identical to the PCR test being used by the Centers for Disease Control to ease the testing crisis and stop the spread of COVID-19, which has hit the New Orleans area especially hard. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Here’s the list of no cost Covid-19 testing sites for the week of October 5th.

DATE PARISH LOCATION ADDRESS 10/5/20 St Martin St Martinville Health Unit 303 W. Port St, St Martinville 10/5/20 St Landry Eunice Health Unit 131 City Ave, Eunice 10/6/20 St Martin Parc Hardy 1290 Rees St, Breaux Bridge 10/6/20 Vermilion Vermilion Parish Health Unit 2501 Charity St, Abbeville 10/7/20 Acadia Acadia Parish Health Unit 1029 Capitol Ave, Crowley 10/8/20 Iberia Iberia Parish Health Unit 715B Weldon St, New Iberia 10/8/20 Vermilion The Old Abbeville Health Unit 401 S St Charles St, Abbeville 10/9/20 Lafayette Lafayette Parish Health Unit 220 W Willow St, Lafayette

Testing is from 8:00am to 3:00pm