No cost Covid-19 testing sites for week of October 5

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Here’s the list of no cost Covid-19 testing sites for the week of October 5th.
|DATE
|PARISH
|LOCATION
|ADDRESS
|10/5/20
|St Martin
|St Martinville Health Unit
|303 W. Port St, St Martinville
|10/5/20
|St Landry
|Eunice Health Unit
|131 City Ave, Eunice
|10/6/20
|St Martin
|Parc Hardy
|1290 Rees St, Breaux Bridge
|10/6/20
|Vermilion
|Vermilion Parish Health Unit
|2501 Charity St, Abbeville
|10/7/20
|Acadia
|Acadia Parish Health Unit
|1029 Capitol Ave, Crowley
|10/8/20
|Iberia
|Iberia Parish Health Unit
|715B Weldon St, New Iberia
|10/8/20
|Vermilion
|The Old Abbeville Health Unit
|401 S St Charles St, Abbeville
|10/9/20
|Lafayette
|Lafayette Parish Health Unit
|220 W Willow St, Lafayette
Testing is from 8:00am to 3:00pm
- Pre-register at www.DoINeedaCOVID19Test.com (onsite registration is available. You must provide a phone number and email address)
- Wear a Mask
- Anyone 5 years of age and older can be tested
- It is a self-administered nasal swab test
- Results will be available online within 3-5 days
- Testing may be cancelled due to weather conditions