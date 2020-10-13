No-cost COVID-19 testing and flu vaccines sites for week of Oct. 11

A medical worker takes a nasal swab sample from a student to test for COVID-19 at the Brooklyn Health Medical Alliance urgent care pop up testing site as infection rates spike on October 8, 2020 in New York City. – New York’s governor announced earlier in the week tough new restrictions in several areas recording high infection rates to try to ward off a second coronavirus wave. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana Department of Health’s Office of Public Health has announced its no-cost COVID-19 testing and flu vaccination sites for the week starting Oct. 11.

No-cost drive-thru COVID-19 testing and flu vaccinations

For FLU VACCINE:

  • Bring your private insurance, Medicaid, or Medicare card
  • 6 months of age and older can receive the vaccine

For COVID TESTING:

  • Pre-register at www.DoINeedaCOVID19Test.com (onsite registration is available.  You must provide a phone number and email address)
  • Anyone 5 years of age and older can be tested
  • It is a self-administered nasal swab test
  • Results will be available online within 3-5 days

LOCATION:

  • Thursday, Oct. 14 — Lafayette Parish Health Unit, 220 W. Willow St., open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

No-cost COVID-19 testing only

  • Testing may be cancelled due to weather conditions
  • Testing is from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ACADIA PARISH

  • Wednesday, Oct. 14 — Acadia Parish Health Unit, 1029 Capitol Ave., Crowley

IBERIA PARISH

  • Thursday, Oct. 15 — Iberia Parish Health Unit, 715B Weldon St., New Iberia

VERMILION PARISH

  • Wednesday, Oct. 14 — The old Abbeville Health Unit, 401 S. St. Charles St.
  • Friday, Oct. 16 — Old Herod High School, 1413 MLK St., Abbeville

