No-cost COVID-19 testing and flu vaccines sites for week of Oct. 11

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana Department of Health’s Office of Public Health has announced its no-cost COVID-19 testing and flu vaccination sites for the week starting Oct. 11.
No-cost drive-thru COVID-19 testing and flu vaccinations
For FLU VACCINE:
- Bring your private insurance, Medicaid, or Medicare card
- 6 months of age and older can receive the vaccine
For COVID TESTING:
- Pre-register at www.DoINeedaCOVID19Test.com (onsite registration is available. You must provide a phone number and email address)
- Anyone 5 years of age and older can be tested
- It is a self-administered nasal swab test
- Results will be available online within 3-5 days
LOCATION:
- Thursday, Oct. 14 — Lafayette Parish Health Unit, 220 W. Willow St., open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
No-cost COVID-19 testing only
- Pre-register at www.DoINeedaCOVID19Test.com (onsite registration is available. You must provide a phone number and email address)
- Wear a Mask
- Anyone 5 years of age and older can be tested
- It is a self-administered nasal swab test
- Results will be available online within 3-5 days
- Testing may be cancelled due to weather conditions
- Testing is from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
ACADIA PARISH
- Wednesday, Oct. 14 — Acadia Parish Health Unit, 1029 Capitol Ave., Crowley
IBERIA PARISH
- Thursday, Oct. 15 — Iberia Parish Health Unit, 715B Weldon St., New Iberia
VERMILION PARISH
- Wednesday, Oct. 14 — The old Abbeville Health Unit, 401 S. St. Charles St.
- Friday, Oct. 16 — Old Herod High School, 1413 MLK St., Abbeville