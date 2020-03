WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS News) — The Supreme Court is postponing oral arguments scheduled for late March and early April in response to the coronavirus outbreak, marking the first time the high court has pushed back arguments since the Spanish flu epidemic in 1918.

The court announced in a statement Monday that it would be delaying arguments scheduled for its March session, during which the justices were set to hear disputes March 23 to March 25 and March 30 to April 1.