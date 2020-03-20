New Orleans put under ‘stay home’ mandate

FILE – In this Jan. 7, 2008, file photo, color lights play on the Louisiana Superdome at twilight before the BCS championship college football game in New Orleans. The state board that oversees Louisiana’s Superdome approved a contract Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, for the first phase of a $450 million renovation of the 44-year-old New Orleans landmark. (AP Photo/Rob Carr, File)

NEW ORLEANS (WWL-TV) — New Orleans was put under a “stay home” mandate Friday, requiring residents to stay home when not out for what city officials described as essential services.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced the new escalation in the city’s fight against the coronavirus outbreak at a press conference, where she emphasized the importance of avoiding contact with other people.

“We need everyone to comply,” she said. “Don’t look for ways for the rules to not apply to you.”

Critical businesses such as grocery stores, healthcare facilities and banks were expected to stay open, she said.