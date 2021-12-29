New Iberia Police Department reinstates COVID policy due to Omicron

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — Effective Wednesday, December 29, 2021, the New Iberia Police Department (NIPD) has reinstated its COVID-19 protocols because of the highly contagious Omicron variant, according to a press release from the department.

NIPD will restrict one masked person at a time in its lobby to obtain copies of previously documented incidents.

The public needing to file a police report are asked to call the non-emergency dispatch telephone number, 337-369-2306. Officers will take these non-emergency complaints over the phone, such as those that don’t require an investigation on the scene or the collection of evidence.

NIPD will continue to provide an emergency response, in-progress crimes, and vehicle crashes where there is an immediate threat to life, health, or property.

This is an effort to ensure social distancing and to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 (Omicron variant) virus.