New Iberia Council to hand out cloth masks at NISH Saturday, May 2

Because of a delivery bottleneck for professional face masks during covid-19 pandemic a lot of people started to organize DIY production of face masks at home. (Getty)

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — Cloth masks will be distributed at New Iberia Senior High starting at 8:30 a.m. and ending when the supply runs out.

Due to the limited number of masks available, there will be a limit of five masks per vehicle, according to a press release. The distribution will take place at the school’s bus loop on Admiral Doyle Drive. Motorists are asked to remain in their vehicles, and volunteers will hand out the masks.

The Iberia Parish Council procured the masks as a donation from Hanesbrand, Inc.

“We have learned that this virus means different things to different people,” said District 6 Councilwoman Natalie Broussard. “Some members of our community may be more susceptible to risk than others. That is why we want to give those who may not have been able to secure masks an opportunity to receive one. We are doing much of this together as a community, while learning on the fly.”