New COVID-19 self administered testing sites coming to Acadia Parish

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) The first of many new COVID-19 testing sites will open this week in Acadia Parish.

In partnership with the Louisiana Department of Health/Office of Public Health and the Acadia Parish Police Jury, the Louisiana National Guard will be operating the mobile COVID-19 no cost testing sites at area churches, local businesses and other neighborhood locations.

The sites, which will be staffed by members of the Louisiana National Guard, will be opened Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. excluding Monday, May 25 due to the Memorial Day holiday.

Dr. Tina Stefanski with the Louisiana OPH said “I am encouraged by this wonderful partnership which will greatly increase testing opportunities for resident throughout Acadia parish.”

Week 1 Testing Dates and Locations:

Tuesday 5/26/2020, Rice Festival Building 717 W Mill St, Crowley

Wednesday 5/27/2020, Church of the Nazarene 1020 Ebenezer Rd, Crowley

Thursday 5/28/2020, Rice Festival Building 717 W Mill St, Crowley

Friday 5/29/2020, Mire VFD 5248 Mire Hwy, Duson

Week 2 Testing Dates and Locations:

Mondays 6/1/2020, D.I.’s Restaurant 6561 Evangeline Hwy, Basile

Tuesdays 6/2/2020, Rice Festival Building 717 W Mill St, Crowley

Wednesdays 6/3/2020, Church of the Nazarene 1020 Ebenezer Rd, Crowley

Thursdays 6/4/2020, Rice Festival Building 717 W Mill St, Crowley

Fridays 6/5/2020, Mire VFD 5248 Mire Hwy, Duson

Testing is open for any Louisiana Resident sixteen (16) years of age and older with valid Louisiana identification.

Those being tested will need to wear a mask and stay in their cars for verification of eligibility criteria, ID check and the self-administered testing which allows those being tested to swab their own nose onsite while in their vehicles, observed by a trained medical volunteer to ensure the sample is taken correctly.

The local Office of Public Health will contact those who were tested to communicate their results and share any necessary information, officials said.