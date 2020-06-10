Neighborhood-based COVID-19 testing coming to St. Landry Parish

OPELOUSAS, La.(KLFY)- Free mobile COVID-19 testing will be available throughout St. Landry Parish starting June 16.

The Louisiana Department of Health/Office of Public Health and St. Landry Parish government have teamed up with the Louisiana National Guard to offer the testing. The Guard will staff the sites list below and will operate those sites from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Tuesday, June 16 – Palmetto Elementary (235 Rideau Rd.)

Wednesday, June 17 – Grand Prairie Elementary (669 LA-363)

Thursday, June 18 – Eunice High School (301 S Bobcat Dr.)

Tuesday, June 23 – Sunset Middle School (236 Churchill St.)

Wednesday, June 24 – Krotz Springs Elementary School (445 Division St.)

Thursday, June 25 – Port Barre Elementary School (199 O. G. Track Rd.)

Tuesday, June 30 – Leonville Elementary (3774 LA-31)

Wednesday, July 1 – North Central High School (6579 LA-10)

Thursday, July 2 – Eunice High School (301 S Bobcat Dr.)

Tuesday, July 7– Opelousas Civic Center (1638 Creswell Ln.)

“The Louisiana National Guard proudly partners with the Louisiana Department of Health, Office of Public Health and local parish leaders to help support the expansion of COVID-19 testing in Louisiana to better serve the community and Protect What Matters,” said Brigadier General Cindy H. Haygood, Assistant Adjutant General. “With our public health partners and support of local parish leadership, we have the equipment and the medical personnel to bring testing to the communities where people live.”

Mobile testing will allow the Louisiana National Guard to bring testing kits to community locations throughout the parish.

“This partnership greatly increases access to testing for our residents, especially those in rural areas,” said St. Landry Parish director of emergency preparedness, Van Reed.

Testing Site Details: