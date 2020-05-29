National Guard sets up mobile COVID-19 testing sites in Acadia Parish

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — Acadia Parish residents will have more opportunities for COVID-19 testing as the La. National Guard and the La. Office of Public Health’s (OPH) mobile testing sites bring testing kits to neighborhoods.

“I am encouraged by this wonderful partnership which will greatly increase testing opportunities for resident throughout Acadia parish,” said OPH’s Region 4 Director Dr. Tina Stefanski.

Testing is for open for any Louisiana Resident sixteen (16) years of age and older with valid Louisiana identification.

There is no cost for the testing. And, no symptom screening required.

The testing site will be conducted as a drive-thru test site. Walk-up testing is not preferred due to safety concerns, but they will not be turned away.

Once on site, those being tested will need to wear a mask and stay in their cars for verification of eligibility criteria, ID check and self-administered testing.

The site will use a self-administered nasal swab test that will allow those being tested to swab their own nose onsite while in their vehicles, observed by a trained medical volunteer to ensure the sample is taken correctly.

Once results are received, the local OPH will contact those who were tested to communicate their results and share any necessary information.

“The Louisiana National Guard proudly partners with the Louisiana Department of Health, Office of Public Health and local parish leaders to help support the expansion of COVID-19 testing in Louisiana to better serve the community and Protect What Matters,” said Brigadier General Cindy H. Haygood, Assistant Adjutant General. “With our public health partners and support of local parish leadership, we have the equipment and the medical personnel to bring testing to the communities where people live.”

The schedule for the week of June 1 for Acadia Parish testing is as follows. All testing sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.: