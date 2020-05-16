Most Lafayette Parish school children qualify for Pandemic EBT money. Here’s how to apply.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Parish School System (LPSS) is informing families that Louisiana has been approved for the Pandemic EBT benefits (P-EBT), and most children in the school system are eligible.

The P-EBT program will provide extra money for groceries for students that are eligible for free or reduced lunch or go to a Community Eligibility Provision school. Those schools include:

Families must apply online to receive the benefits. The application portal opens Monday, May 18 and the deadline to apply is June 7. State officials expect considerable interest in the program and ask applicants to be patient in accessing the portal.

Applicants are required to have:

Full names of student and parent

Date of birth

Social Security number

Home address

School and school district

Those who complete the application will receive a P-EBT debit card from the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services. It will function like a standard EBT card and the same rules will apply. Families will receive $285 per child. Unused benefits will roll over month to month and must be used within 365 days.

For more information, download and read this flyer: