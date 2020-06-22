More young people across the South are testing positive for coronavirus, officials warn

(CNN) Officials in states across the South are warning more young people are testing positive for coronavirus.

The shifts in demographics have been recorded in parts of Florida, South Carolina, Georgia, Texas and other states — many of which were some of the first to reopen.

And while some officials have pointed to more widespread testing being done, others say the new cases stem from Americans failing to social distance.

In Mississippi, where one health officer called adherence to social distancing over the past weeks “overwhelmingly disappointing,” officials attributed clusters of new cases to fraternity rush parties.

Despite stark warnings from experts across the U.S., hundreds gathered Saturday in Tulsa, Oklahoma, for President Donald Trump’s first re-election campaign rally since the start of the pandemic.

Few donned masks even as Tulsa County reported its highest number of new infections in a day Saturday — the fifth time this week the country reported a record.