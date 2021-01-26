More than 21,000 in Louisiana forced to cancel vaccine appointment following shortage

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – More than 21,000 Louisianans are waiting to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine after Ochsner was forced to reschedule its vaccination appointments.

A spokesperson for the hospital says supply issues are the reason for the delay.

“We realized this was not going to work because we were able to give vaccines at the first part of the week but perhaps not the second part of the week because we were out,” Robert Hart, Ochsner Health Chief Medical Officer.

The hospital says they got 70% fewer vaccines than expected.

Last week, Ochsner received 3,900 doses for South Louisiana.

This week the region only got half of that, forcing the hospital to stop accepting new appointments, leaving more than 20,000 people on a waitlist.

“We’re disappointed as well because we can’t get more vaccine,” Dr. Sandra Kemmerly said.

Despite the shortage, doctors say this does not interfere with those who have already received their first dose and are waiting on the second.

Officials are encouraging everyone to be patient and take the vaccine when it becomes available.

The hospitals have administered about 86,000 first doses and 61,000 second doses statewide.

People looking to get the COVID-19 vaccine at an Ochsner facility can go online and create a my Ochsner account here.