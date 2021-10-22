Moderna and Pfizer booster shots now available to certain high-risk adults in Louisiana

FILE – This Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 file photo shows vials for the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines at a temporary clinic in Exeter, N.H. In September, 2021, the Food and Drug Administration approved extra doses of Pfizer’s original COVID-19 vaccine after studies showed it still works well enough against the delta variant. And the FDA is weighing evidence for boosters of the original Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — According to Louisiana Department of Health, booster shots of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are now available in Louisiana following new CDC guidelines. A booster shot is also recommended for anyone 18 years old and older who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“We welcome and adopt the new guidance from CDC that makes COVID-19 vaccine booster shots available to many more Louisianans at high risk of COVID-19 exposure and severe outcomes,” said State Health Officer Dr. Joseph Kanter. “That said, we know we will not boost our way out of this pandemic. Everyday more people decide to go sleeves up, but too many Louisianans remain unvaccinated, leaving themselves and their loved ones vulnerable as we go into the holiday season.”

As the holidays steadily approach, eligible individuals are encouraged to get booster shots.

You are eligible for a Pzifer or Moderna booster shot 6 months or more after your initial vaccination if you are:

Age 65 or older

Age 18 or older and have one of many underlying medical conditions that may increase their risk for a severe COVID infection

that may increase their risk for a severe COVID infection Age 18 or older and live or work in a setting that places them at risk of being exposed to COVID, including long-term care settings

Booster shots are also recommended for those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine if you are 18 or older and vaccinated two or more months ago.

Due to the CDC’s confirmation that it is safe to mix vaccines, anyone looking to get a booster shot may choose to get a different brand of booster shot than their original vaccine.

Providers may begin administering booster shots as soon as they are able. Residents are encouraged to check with their local provider prior to showing up for a booster appointment.