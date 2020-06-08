Mobile testing available in Jeff Davis Parish

Live Now
JENNINGS, La. (KLFY)- In partnership with the Louisiana Department of Health’s Office of Public Health, the Louisiana National Guard will be operating mobile testing sites this week.

Mobile testing uses trucks and equipment operated by the Louisiana National Guard to bring testing kits to neighborhood locations.

Test site runs Wednesday June 10th, 2020, 8 a.m. – 11 a.m.

  • Lake Arthur Community Center – 701 8th Street Lake Arthur, LA 70549 Thursday, June 11th, 2020 – 8 a.m. – 11 a.m.
  • Jefferson Davis Parish Fairgrounds – 1006 S Lake Arthur Avenue Jennings, LA 70546 Friday, June 12th, 2020 – 8 a.m. – 11 a.m.
  • Jefferson Davis Parish Fairgrounds – 1006 S Lake Arthur Avenue Jennings, LA 70546

