Massachusetts man uses bucket truck to see his hospitalized wife

WATERTOWN, Mass. (CNN/WFXT) — A Massachusetts husband went to new heights to see his wife face to face after coronavirus concerns separated them.

88-year-old Nick Avtges is a lifelong Patriots fan.

“I’ve watched the patriots all these years, I guess since ’61, ’62,” he said.

He’s been a Pats season tickets holder since his wife Marion bought them for him in 1960.

“They were 7 games for 35 dollars,” said Avtges.

The first time Nick met Marion, he knew she was the one.

“It was love at first sight. And the rest is history.”

And the history includes a lifetime in Watertown, Mass., raising 4 kids, Suzanne, Michael, Nick Jr. and Chris.

“My parents have been the rock of our family,” said Suzanne. “The way they’ve dealt with a lot of different situations.”

In 1988, they lost their son Michael, a football star in high school and college, taken by leukemia. This amazing couple recently celebrated their 61st anniversary.

“My mom and dad have been when I say together, I mean together for 61 years,” said Chris.

They were even together every day after Marion entered a nursing home.

“I was generally there every day from about 10-11 o’clock in the morning until 7 at night,” said Nick Avtges.

But for the past month, this pandemic has kept them apart until Chris got an idea. How about a boom truck?

Peter Zanos to the rescue.

“I knew I could help here,” said Zanos. I just needed a few minutes to figure out a plan.”

The plan? Ryan Donnellan and his tree company volunteering his services.

The result? Nick, wearing his Patriots mask and carrying a handwritten note was back face-to-face with the love of his life.

“The biggest challenge was really getting him in the bucket,” said Suzanne.

“When I got up there, my wife said, ‘It’s dangerous! Get back down again.'”

“When he got up top there, you know, they kind of put their hands on the screen of the window,” said Chris. “At that point, I kind of teared up.”

“I asked my wife Marion, how much do you love me and she said, ‘More than you will know.'”

When people ask him what’s the secret is to 61 years of marriage he says:

“I just tell them that four-letter word… L-o-v-e.”