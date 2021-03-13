Mass vaccinations continue through Acadiana, resources offered to those waiting for their shot

(KLFY)- Northside Community Health and Wellness in partnership with Compassionate Care Clinic and Southwest Louisiana Primary Health Care Center are helping local communities roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Director Rose Viltz explains, “We wanted a mass vaccination. It’s important. We wanted education as well as vaccination.”

With the combined forces of multiple health clinics, Viltz says this will allow for more individuals in surrounding communities to receive their protection against the virus and any additional help they need during the pandemic.

“We have seen death. We have seen recovery. This is one way to come together not just in vaccination but education, resources, also coming together in prayer,” adds Viltz.

However, this mass vaccination was unlike any other.

Believe Iberia Counseling joined forces with the participating clinics, offering some counseling and advice to those waiting for their shot.

Owner Jawaski Deal says, “It’s awesome to have some type of face to face, feels good to be back and serving the community.”

Deal says now more than ever it’s important to talk about the impact the last year has had and what a COVID-19 vaccination could mean going forward.

“I encourage everyone to find someone, an outlet. Take the first step in beginning to share,” continues Deal.