1  of  2
Breaking News
UPDATED: List coronavirus mitigation curfews across Acadiana School lunch distribution locations and times
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Important COVID-19 information

Acadiana Adapts

Q&A: Here’s how your federal coronavirus relief check will work

Frontline Heroes

Masks mandatory for all visitors at Iberia Medical Center starting May 4

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — Starting Monday, May 4, all visitors to either Iberia Medical Center campus will be required to wear a face mask for the entirety of their stay, according to a press release sent this morning (May 2).

The new face mask restriction will be in addition to temperature screenings at each entrance. It will go into effect at 8 a.m., Monday, May 4.

“As the Louisiana Department of Health lifted the restrictionson elective casese, scheduling of non-emergency surgeries and procedures at Iberia Medical Center has been increasing,” stated Iberia Medical CEO Dionne Viator. “Additionally, as imaging and lab services continue to expand, so does the need to create and enforce practices that ensure the safety of patients, physicians and staff, whihc is our top priority.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Sidebar