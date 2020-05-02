Masks mandatory for all visitors at Iberia Medical Center starting May 4

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — Starting Monday, May 4, all visitors to either Iberia Medical Center campus will be required to wear a face mask for the entirety of their stay, according to a press release sent this morning (May 2).

The new face mask restriction will be in addition to temperature screenings at each entrance. It will go into effect at 8 a.m., Monday, May 4.

“As the Louisiana Department of Health lifted the restrictionson elective casese, scheduling of non-emergency surgeries and procedures at Iberia Medical Center has been increasing,” stated Iberia Medical CEO Dionne Viator. “Additionally, as imaging and lab services continue to expand, so does the need to create and enforce practices that ensure the safety of patients, physicians and staff, whihc is our top priority.”