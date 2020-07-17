LUS announces payment arrangements for past-due customers affected by COVID-19

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Utility Systems announced that customers who are past-due thanks to COVID-19 hardships will have until Aug. 17 to set up a payment arrangement with the utility provider.

LUS originally suspended service disconnects and late fees back in March as part of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ statewide emergency moratorium. That moratorium, though, is ending, and LUS said customers can apply “a payment arrangement that would spread their existing utility bill balance across multiple monthly payments for up to six months.”

Customers who need to make payment arrangements can visit www.lus.org and click the link at the top of the page to submit a request for payment arrangement. LUS will respond to requests within 3-5 business days.